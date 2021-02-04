Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $41,175,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.