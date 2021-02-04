Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 3,064,574 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £7.96 million and a PE ratio of 24.80.

About Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

