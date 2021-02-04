KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

