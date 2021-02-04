KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.47

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 30647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KZMYY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

