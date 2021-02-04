Kemper Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kemper in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE KMPR opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.