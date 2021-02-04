Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $35.85. 1,960,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 708,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $230,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

