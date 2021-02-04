Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $540,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of PHD opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.