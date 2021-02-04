Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.