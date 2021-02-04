Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.