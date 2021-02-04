Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $365,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20,298.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

