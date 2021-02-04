Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,122 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5,152.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 473,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,379,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.