Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

