Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 195 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

