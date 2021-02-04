Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.