KeyCorp Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $725.96 and its 200-day moving average is $698.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

