Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Get Kforce alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of KFRC opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $960.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Insiders have sold a total of 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kforce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.