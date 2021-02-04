Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 8,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

