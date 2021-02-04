Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 217,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

KRC stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

