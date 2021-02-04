Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

KE stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 461,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $589.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.