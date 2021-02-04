Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,992. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

