Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

