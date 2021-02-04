Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KGJI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 2,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

