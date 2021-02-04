Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

