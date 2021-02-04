KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.58 ($83.04).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.73.

About KION GROUP AG (KGX.F)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.