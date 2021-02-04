Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

KIRK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.73 million, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

