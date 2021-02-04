KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE KREF opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

