KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

KLAC stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.23. 1,397,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.81. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

