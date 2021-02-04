KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLA stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.23. 1,397,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.25. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

