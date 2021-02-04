Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $140.30. Approximately 232,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 294,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,865 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

