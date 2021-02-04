Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 30%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 14,789,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 4,314,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $625.14 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.