Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $93.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.