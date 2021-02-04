Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,954 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,799. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.