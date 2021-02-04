Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,432 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.