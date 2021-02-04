Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,068 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $39.56.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.