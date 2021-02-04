Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 334 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

