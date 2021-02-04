Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 99,509 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.