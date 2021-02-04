Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 77,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

HYFM opened at $84.28 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

