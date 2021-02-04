Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

