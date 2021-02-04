Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of VICR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.