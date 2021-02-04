Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$280-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 2,147,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,317. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

