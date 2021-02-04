Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

KURA stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

