Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Tops $952.96 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Kusama has a market cap of $952.96 million and $184.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be purchased for about $112.51 or 0.00300752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.