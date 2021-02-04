L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. L Brands also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.95-3.00 EPS.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 51,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,256. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.72.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

