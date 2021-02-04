L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

LHX stock opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

