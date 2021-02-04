Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFZF. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.