Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 56 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 56 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

