Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.29 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and $10.29 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,409,920 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

