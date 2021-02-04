Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lannett updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Lannett stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,802. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

