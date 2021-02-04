Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.30. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 7,922,205 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £12.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.36.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

