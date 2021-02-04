Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.16. Approximately 10,082,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,794,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.